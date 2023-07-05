Diego Pacheco is back in the ring on Friday, July 7 when he faces Israel Gonzalez at Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico. The pair battles it out in the main event live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Unbeaten 22-year-old native of Los Angeles, Diego Pacheco (18-0, 15 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO International and USWBC belts. Tijuana, Baja California’s 26-year-old Manuel Gallegos (19-1-1, 16 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his home-country crowd.

The event also features Diego Pacheco’s younger brother, 19-year-old Federico Pacheco Jr (3-0, 2 KOs), who takes on local 35-year-old Oscar Heredia Arias (2-2, 1 KOs). The pair squares off in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Eduardo Hernandez (33-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico City and Hector Garcia Montes (20-7-4, 13 KOs) of Tijuana meet in an all-Mexican ten-round clash at super featherweight. Also on the card, Jonathan Rodriguez (24-2, 16 KOs) of San Luis Potosi goes up against his fellow-Mexican Israel Gonzalez (28-5-1, 11 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas in a ten-rounder super flyweight. Plus, Neider Valdez Aguilar (8-0-2, 7 KOs) of Monterrey duels Isaias Ortiz (5-3, 3 KOs) of México in a six-rounder at light flyweight.

In the UK and Australia, Pacheco vs Gallegos airs live on Saturday, July 8.