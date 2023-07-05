Subscribe
Tyjani Beztati vs Kaito Ono joins Glory 87 Rotterdam on Aug 19 – full fight card set

Glory 87 Rotterdam

Glory 87 takes place at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, August 19. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts headlined by a four-man heavyweight knockout tournament. The bout between lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati and challenger Kaito Ono, as well as the rest of lineup of action, has been confirmed for the event today.

The list of tournament participants includes Martin Terpstra (21-5, 11 KO), Mohamed Amine (29-5, 16 KO), Bahram Rajabzadeh (62-1, 56 KO) and Uku Jurjendal (18-7, 14 KO). The tournament draw is expected to be announced closer to the event.

Facing off Kaito Ono (51-6-1, 22 KO), Moroccan-Dutch Tyjani Beztati (24-4, 9 KO) makes the fourth defense of his belt. In his previous outing in March also in Rotterdam, he retained his title via fourth-round TKO against reigning featherweight champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9. The Japanese contender won two of his previous bouts in June and March 2023 by unanimous decision against Samo Petje and Lee Sung-hyun, which earned him Shoot Boxing super welterweight title and RISE middleweight title, respectively.

Also on Glory 87 fight card, former welterweight champion Murthel Groenhart (69-26-3) faces Cihad Akipa (49-11, 18 KO). As well, Michael Boapeah (15-3-1, 7 KO) meets Sergej Braun (43-12, 27 KO) in the rematch at middleweight. Plus, Jan Kaffa (19-3, 7 KO) goes up against Mohamed El Hammouti (7-1, 4 KO) at featherweight.

Among Glory 87 prelims, Imad Hadar (19-2, 7 KO) and Maksymilian Bratkowicz (11-4, 3 KO) battle it out at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Nikola Filipovic (10-2, 6 KO) and Cristian Ristea (44-21, 10 KO) square off in the heavyweight tournament reserve fight.

Glory 87 fight card

Martin Terpstra, Mohamed Amine, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Uku Jurjendal – heavyweight tournament participants

  • Winner of semi-final 1 vs. winner of semi-final 2 – heavyweight tournament final
  • Tyjani Beztati vs. Kaito Ono – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title
  • Murthel Groenhart vs. Cihad Akipa – welterweight
  • Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun – middleweight
  • Jan Kaffa vs. Mohamed El Hammouti – featherweight
  • TBD vs. TBD – heavyweight tournament semi-final 1
  • TBD vs. TBD – heavyweight tournament semi-final 2
  • Imad Hadar vs. Maksymilian Bratkowicz – middleweight
  • Nikola Filipovic vs. Cristian Ristea – heavyweight tournament reserve fight

In Australia, Glory 87 Rotterdam airs live on Sunday, August 20.

