UFC 290 Embedded 2: Moreno enjoys home field advantage, Volkanovski & Du Plessis hit PI

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

UFC 290 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. In the main event, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Mexico’s interim champion Yair Rodriguez battle it out for the undisputed title live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his title against Brazil’s No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja.

Also on the card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis in the title eliminator.

UFC 290 Embedded 2 features Brandon Moreno, as he enjoys the home field advantage. Alexandre Pantoja and Yair Rodriguez touchdown in Las Vegas.

Also featured, Alexander Volkanovski and Dricus Du Plessis, as they hit the UFC Performance Institute.

