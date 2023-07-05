UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez features two title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the 11th International Fight Week. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, July 9 at 12 pm AEST.

In the main event, Australia’s reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the fifth defense of his belt, when he faces interim champion Yair Rodriguez of Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout with the undisputed title at stake.

Sydney’s 34-year-old Volkanovski (25-2) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in February, when he challenged Islam Makhachev for UFC lightweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Parral, Chihuahua’s 30-year-old Rodriguez (16-3) earned the interim featherweight belt by submission in the second round against Josh Emmett at the same UFC 284 card in Perth.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil. Also on the card, former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (25-6) of Sydney, Australia by way of Auckland, New Zealand takes on South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) of in the middleweight title eliminator.

Plus, No. 11 Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand and No. 10 Jalin Turner (13-6) of the United States battle it out at lightweight. In addition, Bo Nickal (4-0) and Tresean Gore (5-2) meet in an all-American clash at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 9. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 290 Sydney time (AEST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 290 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

UFC 290 fight card

The full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

Preliminary card

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card