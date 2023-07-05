Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 290 Australia time: How to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez – all states and territories

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMANewsUFC
Newswire
Stream UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live in Australia
UFC championship belt | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez features two title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the 11th International Fight Week. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, July 9 at 12 pm AEST.

In the main event, Australia’s reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the fifth defense of his belt, when he faces interim champion Yair Rodriguez of Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout with the undisputed title at stake.

Sydney’s 34-year-old Volkanovski (25-2) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in February, when he challenged Islam Makhachev for UFC lightweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Parral, Chihuahua’s 30-year-old Rodriguez (16-3) earned the interim featherweight belt by submission in the second round against Josh Emmett at the same UFC 284 card in Perth.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil. Also on the card, former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (25-6) of Sydney, Australia by way of Auckland, New Zealand takes on South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) of in the middleweight title eliminator.

Plus, No. 11 Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand and No. 10 Jalin Turner (13-6) of the United States battle it out at lightweight. In addition, Bo Nickal (4-0) and Tresean Gore (5-2) meet in an all-American clash at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on Kayo in Australia

How to watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 9. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 Sydney time (AEST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 Melbourne time (AEST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 Brisbane time (AEST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 Adelaide time (ACST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 7:30 am ACST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 Hobart time (AEST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 Canberra time (AEST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 7:30 am ACST.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 290 fight card

The full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator
  • Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
  • Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

Preliminary card

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card

  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
  • Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
  • Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 290 live on ESPN+ PPV

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.