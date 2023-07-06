Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz Jr battle it out live on DAZN from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 8. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 9.

The contest features Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) of Kaunas, Lithuania defending his WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title against Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) of Austin, Texas goes up against Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

Among other bouts, unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) takes on WBO titleholder Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) in a ten-round world championship unification. Plus, Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KOs) faces Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Get Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr full fight card and start time.