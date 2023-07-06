Subscribe
Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa final pre-fight press conference

Ennis defends interim IBF welterweight title against Villa in Atlantic City, NJ

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Roiman Villa square off live on Showtime from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 9.

The contest features undefeated Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA defending his interim IBF welterweight title against Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) of Rosario, Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, California by way of Havana, Cuba goes up against Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at middleweight.

In the telecast opener, Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic faces Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs) of Union City, New Jersey in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Get Ennis vs Villa full fight card and start time.

