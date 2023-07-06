Luis Nery vs Froilan Saludar live stream from Metepec, Mexico

Luis Nery and Froilan Saludar battle it out in the main event live stream from Recinto Ferial Metepec in Metepec, Mexico on Saturday, July 8. The contest features Mexican former two-division world champion up against former title challenger from the Philippines. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at junior featherweight.

The 28-year-old Luis Nery looks to continue his campaign towards another title run in the competitive junior featherweight division.

Nery (34-1, 26 KOs) burst onto championship scene in October 2017 with a fourth-round TKO against then-unbeaten champion Shinsuke Yamanaka to capture the WBC bantamweight crown. Three years later, he defeated Aaron Alameda to win the WBC junior featherweight title via 12-round unanimous decision. Nery suffered his first defeat in a title unification bout versus WBA king Brandon Figueroa in May 2021. He is 3-0 with two knockouts since the Figueroa loss and is coming off a 11th-round knockout over former title challenger Azat Hovhannisyan in a Fight of the Year-level battle.

Saludar (33-6-1, 23 KOs) is a 13-year pro who unsuccessfully challenged Sho Kimura for the WBO flyweight title in 2018. He has given stiff tests to former world champs Andrew Moloney and Daigo Higa. The 34-year-old is coming off a first-round TKO win over countryman Crison Omayao last October.

How to watch Luis Nery vs Froilan Saludar

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Luis Nery vs Froilan Saludar live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 8. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Nery vs Saludar from practically anywhere.

In Australia, Nery vs Saludar airs live on Sunday, June July 9 at 11 am AEST.

Nery vs Saludar undercard

Among Nery vs Saludar undercard bouts, Carlos Sanchez (24-1, 19 KOs) takes on Marcos Gonzalez (22-3, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout at junior welterweight. Both are coming off April wins, with Sanchez beating Alexander Duran via six-round technical decision and Gonzalez defeating Josue Veraza via 10-round unanimous decision.

Also on the card, Jorge Garcia Perez (25-4, 21 KOs) meets Ricardo Bañuelos (18-9-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight bout. Both fought on the same card last month. Perez scored a seventh-round knockout win over Hector Andres Reyes, while Bañuelos lost to Mexican Olympian Misael Rodriguez via eight-round unanimous decision.

As well, Rashib Martinez (20-2-1, 9 KOs) faces Ernesto Garcia Flores (10-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

The swing bout bout pits Luis Rodriguez (8-3, 3 KOs) against Juan Carlos Barrientos (5-2, 3 KOs) in a four or six rounder at flyweight.

Nery vs Saludar fight card

The current Nery vs Saludar fight card looks as the following: