Top 10 boxing knockouts of 2023 – January through June

DAZN Boxing

Half way through 2023, DAZN hit the stream with the video compiling some of the best knockouts in boxing from January to June.

The list includes Gervonta Davis’ seventh-round TKO of Ryan Garcia, Jose Felix’s domination of Gary Cully, Alexis Rocha’s big KO of George Ashie and Mauricio Lara’s finish of Leigh Wood in their first fight.

Plus, Oscar Collazo‘s rapid claim of world title against Melvin Jerusalem, Julissa Alejandra Guzman’s upset of Ramla Alim, Khalil Coe’s stoppage of James Quiter, and more.

The full list of bouts looks as the following:

Top 10 KO’s of 2023 – January through June

  1. Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores
  2. Khalil Coe vs. James Quiter
  3. Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs. Ramla Ali
  4. Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
  5. Jose Felix vs. Gary Cully
  6. Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie
  7. Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes
  8. Oscar Duarte vs. D’Angelo Keyes
  9. Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood
  10. Eduardo Nunez vs. Jesus Martin Ceyca

