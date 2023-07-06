UFC 290 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and interim champion Yair Rodriguez of Mexico battle it out for the undisputed title live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno of Mexico defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 290 card, Bo Nickal (4-0) faces UFC newcomer Val Woodburn (7-0) at middleweight. The latter took the fight on a short notice, replacing Tresean Gore (5-2)

Plus, former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) faces No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) the title eliminator. In addition, Dan Hooker (22-12) and Jalin Turner square off at lightweight.

UFC 290 Embedded 3 features Bo Nickal, as he gets bad news, Brandon Moreno during his private training session and Alexandre Pantoja and Yair Rodriguez, as they visit UFC Performance Institute.

As well, Alexander Volkanovski at Topgolf and Robert Whittaker at training.