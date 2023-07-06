Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez pre-fight press conference

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 290 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. In the five-round main event, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) faces Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3). The pair battles it out for the undisputed title live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the five-round co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 290 PPV card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) and South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) meet in the 185-pound title eliminator.

Plus, Jalin Turner (13-6) of the United States takes on Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand at lightweight and Bo Nickal (4-0) of the United States welcomes the promotional newcomer Val Woodburn (7-0) of Jamaica at middleweight.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 290 live on ESPN+ PPV

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.