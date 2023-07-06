UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez pre-fight press conference

UFC 290 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. In the five-round main event, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) faces Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3). The pair battles it out for the undisputed title live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the five-round co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 290 PPV card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) and South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) meet in the 185-pound title eliminator.

Plus, Jalin Turner (13-6) of the United States takes on Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand at lightweight and Bo Nickal (4-0) of the United States welcomes the promotional newcomer Val Woodburn (7-0) of Jamaica at middleweight.