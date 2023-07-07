Anthony Joshua has his next fight date confirmed for Saturday, August 12 at The O2 Arena in London, England where he faces his old rival Dillian Whyte. British former two-time unified heavyweight champion meets former world title challenger of Jamaica in the rematch. The 12-round bout airs live on DAZN. Ticket information has been also announced today.

The event marks the third encounter between Joshua and Whyte overall. The latter defeated the eventual 2012 London Olympic gold medalist by points after three rounds in 2009, when the pair met in the amateur ring. In December 2015 “AJ” claimed the win via seventh-round TKO to retain his WBC International and Commonwealth titles and land the vacant British heavyweight strap.

“I can’t quite believe this fight is happening and there was absolutely no stopping either man,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other.”

“At times it may have looked like a game of bluff but now we are set and with everything that’s on the line this is an absolute must win for both. Just like the first time at The O2, get ready for fireworks August 12 and a huge night of boxing live on DAZN.”

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2

Former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) was in action in April also at The O2 Arena, where he scored a unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin. In August 2022, the 33-year-old native of Watford, Hertfordshire suffered the defeat by split decision against Oleksandr Usyk in his bid to reclaim the belts, after dropping the title by unanimous decision in their first fight in September 2021.

“I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year,” said Joshua. “August 12 is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.”

Dillian Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) last fought in November 2022 also in London, where he took a majority decision against Franklin. In April 2022, Port Antonio, Portland’s 35-year-old went up against reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but was stopped in the sixth round.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the London O2 on August 12 and going to war,” said Whyte. “It’s 1-1 so this is the decider!”

The list of Joshua vs Whyte 2 undercard bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

“It is great to have Anthony Joshua back fighting on the platform so soon after his fight in April,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO North America, DAZN Group. “We want ‘AJ’ in the biggest fights and in Dillian Whyte this is a massive one – reigniting a feud that has bubbled away for well over a decade. August 12 promises to be fireworks. Watch a night of all out action, live and exclusive on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.”

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 tickets

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, August 12 at The O2 Arena in London, England go on General Sale on Monday, July 10 at 9 am.

Joshua vs Whyte 2 tickets can be purchased via Stage Front and AXS.

Tickets are also available to O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority from 10 am on Friday, July 7, as well as via The O2 venue presale and AXS presale from 10 am on Saturday, July 8.

“Joshua vs Whyte 2 tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300, £400 and £800 (VIP),” as per announcement sent out by Matchroom.

“Matchroom Fight Pass members will also be able to purchase tickets from 10 am on Saturday, July 8. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time.”

In Australia, Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 airs live on Sunday, August 13.