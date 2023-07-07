Subscribe
Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes weigh-in results

Schofield vs Rhodes at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) and Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 8. The contest features undefeated Austin, Texas native headlining in his home state against opponent from Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 9.

In the co-main event, unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) faces WBO titleholder Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) in a world championship unification. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Also on the card, Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KOs) squares off against Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Reggie Harris Jr (7-3, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

Get Schofield vs Rhodes full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Schofield vs Rhodes fight card

Main card

  • Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA and WBC titles, Alaniz’s WBO title
  • Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris Jr, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Joe Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Jeremiah Curtright, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

