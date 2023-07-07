George Kambosos Jr: I’m going to knock out Maxi Hughes

George Kambosos Jr returns to action on Saturday, July 22 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma where he faces Maxi Hughes. Going up against English southpaw, Australia’s former unified and lineal lightweight champion is looking to regain the title. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds IBF world title eliminator. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes airs on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) is a 10-year pro who reached the top of the lightweight division with a stunning decision win over Teofimo Lopez in November 2021 that was named ESPN’s Upset of the Year. In 2022, the 30-year-old avoided an easy hometown defense and instead faced Devin Haney in back-to-back undisputed world title showdowns in Melbourne, Australia. Following his first career losses, Kambosos has his eyes set on becoming champ again.

Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) has won seven straight fights. Last September, he beat former world champion Kid Galahad via 12-round majority decision.

‘Since the Devin Haney fights, I’ve gotten sharper’

Following a recent training session, this is what Kambosos had to say:

“I’m away from any distractions [here in the United States], and I’m sacrificing. When I’m sacrificing, I always bring out this more relentless hunger out of me. I’m going home to a makeshift house that the team is living in, and we’re watching fights and studying fights. If we come up with something, we go into the backyard and start working on it. This a 24/7 warzone. We’re sacrificing with hard work, and July 22, I’m back.”

George Kambosos Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“Since the Devin Haney fights, I’ve gotten sharper. I’ve become a better boxer. I’m better on my feet. I’m better all around. I’ve been able to sit back and add more artillery to the game. I’ve been able to watch so much more footage from different fights. I’m a better fighter.”

“I know that Maxi Hughes is coming off a seven-fight win streak against guys that I’ve never really heard of. It’s okay. Whatever he’s coming with, that’s no problem. I’m coming in with what I’m coming in with. Just look at my last three fights. Don’t worry about the wins and losses. Just look at the names. Even prior to that. Look at my last five fights.”

George Kambosos Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“I’m going to make an emphatic statement. I’m going to show that I’m back. I’m going to show that I’ve become a better fighter. I’m going to knock out Maxi Hughes.”

In the co-feature to Kambosos vs Hughes, U.S. Olympic phenom Keyshawn Davis takes on Francesco Patera. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.