GLORY 88: Hari vs McSweeney fight card finalized for Sep 9 in Paris

GLORY 88: Hari vs McSweeney

KickboxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari vs James McSweeney headlines Glory 88 fight card in Paris
Badr Hari in his third fight against Alistair Overeem at COLLISION 4 in Arnhem, Netherlands on October 8, 2022 | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 88 Hari vs McSweeney takes place at Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. The full fight card has been confirmed today.

In the previously announced main event, Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) goes up against James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of the UK. The pair squares off in the heavyweight World Grand Prix qualifier.

In the co-main event, American two-time GLORY women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) defends her belt against Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO), representing the country-host.

Also on the card, No. 4-ranked heavyweight Nordine Mahieddine (27-15, 12 KO) faces Abderahmane Coulibaly (58-20-1, 25 KO) at heavyweight. As well, No. 6-ranked Denis Wosik (37-8-1, 9 KO) takes on No. 8 Berjan Peposhi (27-3, 16 KO) at featherweight.

Plus, Pascal Toure (18-5, 6 KO) battles Stefan Latescu (11-2, 5 KO) at lightweight and Karim Ghajji (103-17-1, 53 KO) meets Nikola Todorovic (26-3, 14 KO) at welterweight. In addition, Jonathan Mayezo (25-7-1, 11 KO) squares off against James Condé (8-0, 4 KO) at lightweight and Ilias Hammouche (32-6, 7 KO) duels Florian Kroger (19-9, 6 KO) at middleweight.

Rounding out the card, No. 10 Diaguely Camara (23-4-1, 10 KO) fights Ilyass Chakir (16-3-1, 6 KO) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

GLORY 88 fight card

Main card

  • Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney – Heavyweight World Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak – van Soest’s women’s super bantamweight title
  • Nordine Mahieddine vs. Abdarhmane Coulibaly
  • Denis Wosik vs. Berjan Peposhi
  • Pascal Toure vs. Stefan Latescu
  • Karim Ghajji vs. Nikola Todorovic
  • Jonathan Mayezo vs. James Conde
  • Iliass Hammouche vs. Florian Kroger
  • Diaguely Camara vs. Ilyass Chakir

Prelims

  • Marc-Philippe Ngatchou vs. Axel Alfandari
  • Ibrahima Doukansi vs. Theo Avon
  • Lionel Picord vs. Lissandre Mercier

In Australia, GLORY 88: Hari vs McSweeney airs live on Sunday, September 10.

