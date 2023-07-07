Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) defends his interim IBF welterweight title against Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) of Rosario, Venezuela at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds championship main event live on Showtime. Two days ahead of their clash, the fighters hosted the final press conference, went face to face and previewed their bout.

Also in attendance at the press conference were Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Havana, Cuba and Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas. The pair meets in the ten-round co-main event at middleweight.

Plus, Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Allentown, PA-based Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs) of Union City, N.J. The pair battles it out in the ten-round lightweight telecast opener.

Here is what the participants had to say:

Jaron Ennis

“I’m ready and excited to get in there. I can’t wait. He comes forward and that’s what I like. I’m gonna show him my skills and everything I can do. We’re gonna show him why I’m one of the best fighters in the world.

“We’re going to have fun and do what I always do. We’ll be smart and let him come to us. I can’t go looking for the knockout, that’s when you don’t get it. We’re gonna put on a beautiful show for the fans and give them some fireworks.

Jaron Ennis and Roiman Villa at the press conference ahead of their bout at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

“A victory over Villa keeps me going toward my goal. A lot of people say that he’s a power-puncher, but we’ll see on Saturday night. I’m coming to make a big statement and get a stoppage.

“I’m ready for anybody. But right now, we have business to take care of. I’m focused on Roiman Villa and then we’ll worry about what’s next.

“Going the distance in my last fight didn’t put any pressure on me leading up to this one. Everyone fell for the trap. I wanted guys to want to fight me. I had been scaring everyone off.

“Villa is gonna be right there in front of me not moving his head. He’s a good fighter, but he’s throwing wild hooks. He’s gonna have a long night.

“It’s the ‘Boots’ Ennis show now. I’m gonna go out there and have fun. I’m gonna set up the knockout and be sharp and box beautifully.”

Roiman Villa

“When you get an opportunity to fight a world class fighter like Ennis, you have to take that chance. It’s my duty to go after the toughest challenges and take advantage of opportunities like this. I’m not afraid of anybody.

“You may think the winner of this fight will be the most prepared or the one with the best technique, but I believe that it’s already decided. I put my faith in that and that’s why I’m so confident. I’m here for a reason and I’m gonna come out on top Saturday.

“I’ve had five months of preparation for this fight. Regardless of all of that, my faith is all I need. I’ve got power, but with my faith in the right place, everything will go the way we’ve planned.

“I’m not worried about a prediction. We can say whatever we want up here. I just have to do my talking in the ring on Saturday night.

“When I fought Rashidi Ellis, I was over the moon with the result and now I’m here for another challenge. If I win on Saturday, I’m ready for everybody. It doesn’t matter who comes next.

“I’m not about to say anything as far as a prediction. Because I’m gonna stay humble and take care of what I can on Saturday.”

Yoelvis Gomez

“I’m ready for this fight. Saturday night he will see that he’s never been in the ring with a lion like me.

“He has some impressive wins, but no one he’s faced is going to compare to me. His streak is over on Saturday night.

Yoelvis Gomez and Marquis Taylor at the press conference ahead of their bout at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

“I’m ready for whatever happens next. My only focus is on getting that victory on Saturday night and doing it in style.

“On Saturday night he’s going to have to prove everything that he’s saying. All that matters is what happens when we get in that ring.”

Marquis Taylor

“He did what he was supposed to do with everyone they put in there with him. That’s get them out of there. None of those guys on his resume compare with me at all.

“Look at my resume. He won’t even be my toughest fight. I’ve fought Kermit Cintron and in one year I beat three undefeated fighters. That’s what I do. I go in there and surprise people. By the time he’s in there with me, it’s too late for him.

“I know on Saturday I have to back up the talking. I show up every fight and I’ve been doing it for years now. I’m just happy and blessed there haven’t been any injuries in training camp and I’m feeling great. He’s gonna find out on Saturday.

Yoelvis Gomez and Marquis Taylor at the press conference ahead of their bout at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

“I’ve been begging for a fight like this for years. They say no one wants to fight me. So I’m happy to be here and Saturday I’m going to back it all up.

“Experience is going to be the difference. I’ve dealt with a lot of adversity. I’ve gone through everything in the ring that you can think of. After this, I want the title shot.”

Edwin De Los Santos

“We’re gonna give the fans what they deserve on Saturday. I’m not worried about the knockout. I have to fight my fight, and I know that success will come from that.

This is going to be fireworks inside the ring. The fans are going to be the winner. They’re going to see a true fight between two really good fighters.

Edwin De Los Santos and Joseph Adorno at the press conference ahead of their bout at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

“Adorno is a quality fighter who deserves respect. But I’m strong and I feel great. I’m not worried about his credentials, I’m just worried about giving the fans a good fight.

“He’s talking the talk right now, but he’s gonna have to show it in the ring. Now this fight got really interesting.”

Joseph Adorno

“This fight is very important for me. It’s do or die. I win or it’s gonna be tough for me. Only thing on my mind is getting the win.

“This weight is way better for me. Most guys won’t fight me at 135 pounds. It’s gonna be a problem for him. He’s gotta deal with my power.

Edwin De Los Santos and Joseph Adorno at the press conference ahead of their bout at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

“The fans are going to see a different me. I’m smarter now. He was talking smack in interviews but he’s all nice today. I’m gonna have to make him eat his words.

“I’m just so ready to get in the ring. I’m really not worried about anything he says, because I know that I have all the tools to get my hand raised.”

In the UK and Australia, Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa airs live on Sunday, July 9.