Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa weigh-in results

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) and Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) battle it out live on Showtime from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8. The contest features undefeated interim IBF welterweight titleholder of Philadelphia, PA against challenger of Rosario, Venezuela. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 9.

In the co-main event, Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Havana, Cuba faces Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at middleweight.

Also on the card, Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic goes up against Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs) of Union City, New Jersey in a ten-round lightweight bout.

Get Ennis vs Villa full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ennis vs Villa fight card

Main card

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ interim IBF welterweight title

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor, 10 rounds, middleweight

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard