Raymond Muratalla is back in the ring on Saturday, August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona where he faces Diego Torres. West Covina, California-born undefeated contender takes on unbeaten opponent from Mexico in the ten-round bout at lightweight. The contest serves as the co-feature on the card, headlined by Emanuel Navarrete’s WBO super featherweight title defense against Oscar Valdez. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+.

26-year-old Muratalla returns to action following his win via second-round TKO against Jeremiah Nakathila in May.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Raymond Muratalla vs Diego Torres

Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) is quickly becoming a major threat in his division. He made his pro debut in 2016 in Mexico, and two years later he debuted in the U.S. He has stopped 12 of his last 13 opponents, and he is on track to have his most impressive year yet. In March, he survived a first-round knockdown to stop Humberto Galindo with a body shot in round nine. In May, he opened the Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko pay-per-view broadcast with his devastating showing against Nakathila.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back in that ring on such a great card,” Muratalla said. “I can’t wait to put on another great performance for the fans. I believe this is my time now, and I will continue to show the hard work that’s being put in.”

Diego Torres (17-0, 16 KOs) is a 25-year-old powerhouse from Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. The oldest of four boxing brothers, he began his pro career in 2019 and unleashed a streak of 13 knockout victories. In February 2022, he took on fellow Zapopon native Jonathan Escobedo Martinez, going the 10-round distance for the first time in an all-action slugfest. Torres is 3-0 with three knockouts since the Martinez war. In his last fight, he beat Jose Segura Torres via fifth-round TKO in March. Torres is now set to celebrate his 26th birthday by making his long-awaited U.S. debut.

“I am very excited about this fight. I think this is a big opportunity for me,” Torres said. “Fighting against another undefeated fighter is something that I was looking for. It is my way of showing that I am made for this, and I am here to achieve great things. I am not afraid. I’m going to give it my all and come out with a great victory.”

In the main event, three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) of San Juan Zitlaltepec defends his WBO junior lightweight title in the 12-round against his fellow-Mexican and former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales.

In the telecast opener, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) of Tulare, CA faces Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs) from Indianapolis, Indiana in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In the UK and Australia, Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez airs live on Sunday, August 13.