Schofield vs Rhodes new main event on July 8 in San Antonio – Vergil Ortiz Jr withdraws

Parviz Iskenderov
Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes new main event on July 8 in San Antonio
Floyd Schofield faces Haskell Rhodes in the new main event at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The pair battles it out live on DAZN. The original, long-awaited, headline-bout pitting Eimantas Stanionis against Vergil Ortiz Jr has once again been postponed.

The fight between unbeaten WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight champion Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) of Kaunas, Lithuania and undefeated contender Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas fell off for the third time due to health issues. According to reports, this time Ortiz Jr fainted and was hospitalized.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our fighters, and we of course support Vergil’s decision 100 percent,” reads the statement from Golden Boy Promotions. “This unfortunate event does however open the door for one of Golden Boy’s top prospects, Floyd Schofield, to accelerate his profile by headlining in his home state of Texas. We will, as always, put on a high-action card from top to bottom on July 8 and look forward to showcasing all of our fighters both in San Antonio and on DAZN.”

Undefeated Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) of Austin, Texas and Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada square off in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Also on the card, the unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) and WBO titleholder Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) meet in a ten-round world championship unification. In addition, Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KOs) and Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) go head to head in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

