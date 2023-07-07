Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry on Aug 5 in Dallas

Shadasia Green is back in the ring on Saturday, August 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas where she faces Olivia Curry. Undefeated top super middleweight contender of Paterson, New Jersey goes up against Chicago, Illinois-based opponent in the scheduled for 10 rounds clash, contested at 168 lbs. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Jake Paul vs Nick Diaz live on DAZN.

Also joining Paul vs Diaz PPV card, Alan Sanchez of Guadalajara, Jalisco takes on his fellow-Mexican Angel Beltran Villa of Mexicali, Baja California. The bout is scheduled for 8 rounds at welterweight.

“Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry promises to be an exciting fight from start to finish. I am excited for the world to see why Jake and I are such big believers in Shadasia,” said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “For the first time, every member of our current MVP talent roster will be fighting on one card, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team we’ve built. Between the energy of the American Airlines Center, our incredible PPV production with DAZN, and the quality of the Paul vs. Diaz fighters- this night will be legendary.”

“These fights are the final pieces of a main card that showcases the best in boxing, Real Fight, Inc. and Most Valuable Promotions,” said RFI President, Zach Rosenfield. “We wanted to ensure that fans who attend this event and watch it all over the world through DAZN are treated to the best that boxing has to offer, and together we know that is what we are delivering.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Shadasia Green vs Face Olivia Curry

Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) was in action in February at MSG in New York where she defeated former unified world champion Elin Cederroos via sixth-round stoppage. In 2022, the 33-year-old former Team USA member and standout college basketball star eliminated Ogleidis Suarez, Celia Rosa Sierra and Angelica Lopez Flores. She is currently the mandatory challenger for the newly crowned undisputed champion Savannah Marshall.

“I’m at the top of my game right now,” Shadasia Green said. “I may be next in line for the super middleweight title, but right now, I’m strictly focused on knocking out Olivia Curry. The August 5th card boasts an impressive lineup of fights and it’s an honor to share center stage with female boxing legends like Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy. I can’t wait to show fans in Dallas and at home exactly why they call me ‘The Sweet Terminator.'”

Iowa City, Iowa-born Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) last fought in April in Rosemont, IL where she scored a unanimous decision against Olivia Gerulaand recorded her fifth win in a row. Last year, the 33-year-old Chicago Golden Gloves winner defeated Samantha Pill, Kaitlin LaVigne and LeAnn O’Malley also by UD.

“I’m grateful to MVP and Real Fight, Inc. for the opportunity to fight Shadasia and introduce myself to the world with a bang,” said Olivia Curry. “I’m coming to Dallas to win. I want to show that women’s boxing at the higher, more dangerous weight classes is leveling up.”

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa

32-year-old Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) is coming off the win by majority decision against Saul Bustos last October. In May 2021 he took a split decision against Jose Miguel Borrego and rebounded from a pair of defeats.

27-year-old Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) won eight of his previous bouts. In his most recent outing in June, he KO’d Abraham Afful in the sixth round, after earning a UD against Luis Lopez in March.

In the main event, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4, KOs) faces former UFC star Nate Diaz, who makes his pro boxing debut. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at 185-pound catchweight.

In the ten-round co-main event, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her title against her old rival and former world champion Heather Hard (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC). Serrano claimed a unanimous decision against Hardy, as well as her WBO belt, in their first fight in September 2019.

Paul vs Diaz fight card

The current Paul vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 8 rounds, 185-pound catchweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hard, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 8 rounds, 168-pound catchweight

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, 135-pound catchweight

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, 168-pound catchweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.