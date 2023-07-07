UFC 290 Embedded 4: Never Have I Ever

UFC 290 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez battle it out for the undisputed title live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja.

Also on the UFC 290 card, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis in the title eliminator. Plus, Jalin Turner meets Dan Hooker at lightweight and Bo Nickal takes on Val Woodburn at middleweight.

UFC 290 Embedded 4 features the PPV card fighters a few days away from their respective bouts, held as part of the 11th annual International Fight Week.