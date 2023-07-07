Subscribe
UFC 290 weigh-in results, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez weigh-in live show

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event, Australia’s current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) takes on Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3). The pair battles it out for the undisputed title.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his belt against Brazil’s No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5).

Also on the card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) meets South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) in the 185-pound title eliminator.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 290 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 9 on Main Event on Kayo.

Get UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 290 fight card

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator
  • Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
  • Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Preliminary card

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card

  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
  • Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
  • Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

