UFC 290 weigh-in results, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event, Australia’s current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) takes on Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3). The pair battles it out for the undisputed title.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his belt against Brazil’s No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5).

Also on the card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) meets South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) in the 185-pound title eliminator.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 290 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 9 on Main Event on Kayo.

Get UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 290 fight card

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Preliminary card

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card