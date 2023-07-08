Diego Pacheco stops Manuel Gallegos, set for next fight in LA

Diego Pacheco came out on top, when he faced Manuel Gallegos in the main event live on DAZN from Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico on Friday, July 7. The scheduled for 10 rounds super middleweight bout saw the unbeaten Los Angeles native defeating the representative of the country-host of Tijuana, Baja California inside the distance.

Pacheco first dropped Gallegos to the canvas with a big left shot to the body. The latter managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count. As soon as the fight resumed, the American started delivering a flurry of punches, forcing the referee to step in and call it a day. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by TKO, Diego Pacheco remained undefeated and improved to 19-0, 16 KOs. He also retained his WBO International and USWBC belts. Manuel Gallegos dropped to 19-2-1, 16 KOs.

“I’m just that guy,” Pacheco said post-win. “I’m getting better, wiser, stronger. The opposition is getting better, but that’s just raising the level of my performance and you are going to keep seeing that.”

The event also saw Diego Pacheco’s younger brother, 19-year-old heavyweight Federico Pacheco Jr, who took the win via third-round TKO against Oscar Heredia Arias.

“It feels great to watch my brother open the show and get that opportunity, it’s amazing. The sky is the limit for us, we’re going to keep working hard, stay grounded and keep pushing until we get to where we want to be.”

Diego Pacheco kicked off 2023 with the fourth-round stoppage of Jack Cullen in Liverpool, England. Following his success in Monterrey, Mexico against Manuel Gallegos, in his next fight Los Angeles-born 22-year-old is expected to battle it out in front of his hometown crowd.

“It’ll be a dream come true to headline in LA. I keep putting in the work to get things like that come my way, and for it to be happening. Every time I fight in LA the fans come out and show me love, I haven’t fought there since 2019, so I know that it will be an amazing night.”

“I think that’s one of my best performances to date, he was a tough guy and put me under pressure from the opening round, but I knew he would do that and I was well prepared. He took some tough shots, but he couldn’t take that last body shot. I just want everyone in the division. I’m only 22, I’ve got time to fight them all, so Eddie Hearn will line them up, so let’s get it.”

All @realdpacheco does is WIN as he continues to live up to the hype ?#PachecoGallegos pic.twitter.com/T7T4aNKUyM — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 8, 2023

‘I’m 100 per cent sure he will be a World champion’

“That was such a good performance,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We’ve been watching this young man grow since he was 17 years of age and we’re so proud of him. It was a small ring in here tonight, Gallegos is a big Super-Middleweight, he’s strong and has a great chin. It was the composure, shot selection; we knew the chin was like granite, he worked him to the body, chopped him down. This young man is going all the way.”

“This young man has headlined against a Brit in England, against a Mexican in Mexico, next, it’s time to go to Los Angeles. He’s the future of the Super-Middleweihgt division, Jose Benavidez Sr is doing an unbelievable job. To see him grow from a 17 year old kid looking outside the ring for some advice, the fighter that he is becoming, he has got it all, it’s a joy to watch and you are looking at the future.”

“We’ll have a big show in LA later in the year, South Central LA is going to come out for this young man and we’re going to have a great night. We’ll be looking for a top 15 opponent, Diego talks about the likes of Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia – those are big fights for 2024. I want to finish the year with a big performance in LA against a credible 168lber.”

“We’ve still got to do the right job and we’ll listen to Jose about how he is moved, but what I saw in there, a guy under pressure from a big 186lber in a 16ft ring and the composure, the movement, the shot selection; he took a few as well, and you always want to see a fighter take a shot with those 10oz gloves on. I am so excited about this young man, one of the first fighters that we signed when we came to America – and I’m 100 per cent sure he will be a World champion.”

In the UK and Australia, Pacheco vs Gallegos aired live on Saturday, July 8.