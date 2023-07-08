Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa prelims

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa free prelims air live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the preliminary bouts, Euri Cedeno (4-0, 4 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic takes on William Townsel (5-0, 4 KOs) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas in an eight-rounder at middleweight. As well, Steven Torres (50-1, 5 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania faces James Evans (6-0-1, 6 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio in a six-round rematch at heavyweight following their split-draw in January 2022. Plus, Dwyke Flemmings Jr (3-0, 3 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey goes up against Henry Rivera (2-0, 1 KOs) of Oakland, California in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

In the twelve-round main event, unbeaten Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA defends his interim IBF welterweight title against Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) of Rosario, Venezuela.

In the ten-round co-main event, undefeated Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, California by way of Havana, Cuba meets Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas at middleweight.

In Australia, Ennis vs Villa airs live on Sunday, July 9.