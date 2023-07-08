Subscribe
Juan Carrillo looks to challenge world champion Dmitry Bivol

Colombia's Carrillo earned WBO Inter-Continental belt with recent victory over previously unbeaten Richard Vansiclen

Juan Carrillo wants to face WBO light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol
Juan Carrillo took the victory against Richard Vansiclen by majority decision at ShoBox: The New Generation at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Friday, June 9, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Unbeaten light heavyweight contender Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio picked up the WBO Inter-Continental title with his June 9 victory over the previously unbeaten Richard Vansiclen as he aims for a clash against WBO light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, who currently has no future fight scheduled.

“I have the power and experience to dethrone any of the light heavyweight champions,” said Carrillo. “I’m confident in my abilities and I know that once I’m given the chance, I’m gonna take full advantage of it.”

The 30-year-old Carrillo (11-0, 8 KOs) turned pro in May 2019 after an accomplished amateur career that included triumphs over former world champion Hassan N’Dam and U.K. contender Liam Williams. A native of Barranquilla, Colombia, Carrillo rode a six-fight winning streak into his matchup against Vanisclen. After triumphing over Vanisclen in a bout that aired live on Showtime, Carrillo secured a top 15 ranking and believes that now is the time for a showdown with Bivol.

“I know that Bivol has been left empty-handed without an opponent right now,” said Carrillo. “I’m ready to step in and show the world that I’m the best light heavyweight out there.”

“The light heavyweight division is ready for a new star to emerge on the scene,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions, who co-promotes Carrillo with Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment. “Juan has the experience and in his last fight showed that he has the desire and power to be a champion.”

