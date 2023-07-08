Diego Pacheco and Manuel Gallegos square off in the main event live stream from Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico on Friday, July 7. The contest pits unbeaten Los Angeles native against opponent representing the country-host. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Saturday, July 8.

22-year-old Diego Pacheco (18-0, 15 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO International and USWBC belts. Tijuana, Baja California’s 26-year-old Manuel Gallegos (19-1-1, 16 KOs) battles it out in front of his home-country crowd.

The co-main event features Mexico City’s Eduardo Hernandez (33-1, 30 KOs) up against Hector Garcia Montes (20-7-4, 13 KOs) of Tijuana. The all-Mexican bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Among Pacheco vs Gallegos undercard bouts, Jonathan Rodriguez (24-2, 16 KOs) of San Luis Potosi and Israel Gonzalez (28-5-1, 11 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas meet in an all-Mexican ten-round clash at super flyweight. As well, Neider Valdez Aguilar (8-0-2, 7 KOs) of Monterrey faces his Mexican-fellow Isaias Ortiz (5-3, 3 KOs) of México in a six-rounder at light flyweight.

Kicking off the action, Diego Pacheco’s younger brother, Federico Pacheco Jr (3-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Oscar Heredia Arias (2-2, 1 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo León. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at heavyweight.

How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Manuel Gallegos

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, July 7

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Pacheco vs Gallegos fight card

Get Pacheco vs Gallegos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Diego Pacheco vs. Manuel Gallegos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBO International and USWBC titles

Eduardo Hernandez vs. Hector Garcia Montes, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jonathan Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Neider Valdez Aguilar vs. Isaias Ortiz, 8 rounds, light flyweight

Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Oscar Heredia Arias, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Diego Pacheco vs Manuel Gallegos results