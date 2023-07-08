Rafael Espinoza vs Ally Mwerangi on July 15 in Mexico City

Mexico City’s Alan Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) and Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) of South Africa square off in the main event at Restaurante Arroyo on Saturday, July 15. The pair battles it out for WBC ‘Silver’ super bantamweight title, serving as the world title eliminator. The contest headlines Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition live on DAZN. The full lineup of undercard action has been announced today, pitting Rafael Espinoza against Ally Mwerangi in the co-feature.

Espinoza and Mwerangi meet in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Undefeated Rafael Espinoza (20-0, 17 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico was in action in March when he TKO’d Rafael Rosas Ramirez in the third round. In 2022, the 29-year-old stopped Gerardo Valenzuela Munoz and Alie Laurel in Round 1.

Ally Mwerangi (12-6, 8 KOs) lost four of his previous bouts, most recent dropping a unanimous decision against Sergio Chirino Sanchez in March. The 30-year-old native of Morogoro, Tanzania last tasted victory in June 2022 when he stopped Mussa Shuza in the second round.

Also on the card, Monterrey’s Aaron Silva (12-0, 9 KOs) takes on his Mexican-fellow Hassam Valenzuela (20-4-2, 16 KOs) of Hermosillo in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Gregory Morales (14-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas goes up against Rodolfo Montoya (30-13-1, 28 KOs) of Mexico City in a six-round super bantamweight bout.

Kicking off the action, Johnny Canas (1-0) of Santa Ana, California faces Hugo Vega (1-3-1) of Mexico City in a four-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Picasso vs Ngebinyana fight card

Alan Picasso vs. Sabelo Ngebinyana, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC ‘Silver’ super bantamweight title, world title eliminator

Rafael Espinoza vs. Ally Mwerangi, 10 rounds, featherweight

Aaron Silva vs. Hassam Valenzuela, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Gregory Morales vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Johnny Canas vs. Hugo Sotelo Vega, 4 rounds, super lightweight

In the UK and Australia, Picasso vs Ngebinyana airs live on Sunday, July 16.