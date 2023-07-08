Subscribe
Spence vs Crawford All Access – Episode 1 Teaser

Spence Jr vs Crawford for undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena

Showtime Sports has released the opening tease from the first captivating episode of All Access: Spence vs. Crawford, premiering July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Showtime.

The first installment takes viewers behind the scenes as unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. prepares to take on WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford in the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship on Saturday, July 29 in a Showtime PPV super-fight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The first-look clip sets the stage for episode one, which features award-winning storytelling about the long-awaited buildup leading up to Spence and Crawford’s anticipated undisputed welterweight showdown.

“This fight stands alone. Two of the greatest fighters alive facing off in their primes,” Gary Pepper explains in the first-look clip. “All of this read’s vintage, classic… On Saturday July 29, two undefeated champions will zone in on legacy.”

‘Boxing at its most compelling’

The episode homes in on the backgrounds and illustrious careers of Spence and Crawford, telling the story of how these two fighters became the pound-for-pound kings of boxing. It also sets the stakes for both unbeaten champions, exploring who and what they are fighting for Saturday, July 29.

“When Errol Spence and Terence Crawford scrap for the undisputed welterweight crown, they’ll have each other, dance partners in lockstep, each offering to summon magic, artistry, brilliance unlike ever before,” Pepper describes in the opening tease. “That’s the old school part, the enticing part. Boxing at its most compelling.”

The episode premieres at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT immediately preceding the Showtime Championship Boxing telecast where Jaron Ennis will take on Roiman Villa for the IBF interim welterweight title.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

