UFC 290 Embedded 5: Media day, Las Vegas tour & pre-fight presser

UFC 290 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. In the main event, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Mexico’s interim champion Yair Rodriguez battle it out for the undisputed title live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 290 card, New-Zealand Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker meets No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis of South Africa in the title eliminator. Plus, Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker square off at lightweight and Bo Nickal faces on Val Woodburn at middleweight.

UFC 290 Embedded 5 features Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno at Media Day, Israel Adesanya’s support to Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker, Robert Whittaker in Las Vegas and Bo Nickal training.

Episode 5 culminates with the final UFC 290 pre-fight presser.