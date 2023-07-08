UFC 290 Embedded 6: Weight cut, weigh-in, final faceoff

UFC 290 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. On the top of fight card, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Mexico’s interim champion Yair Rodriguez square off in the title unification live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil.

Also on the card, New-Zealand Australian former middleweight champion Rob Whittaker faces No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis of South Africa in the title eliminator. In addition, Dan Hooker of New Zealand takes on Jalin Turner of the US at lightweight and American Bo Nickal meets the newcomer Val Woodburn of Jamaica at middleweight.

UFC 290 Embedded 6 features the fighters as the undergo final weight cut, step on the scales and come face to face.