UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) of Australia faces interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3) of Mexico. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title.

In the five-round co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) of Mexico defends his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil.

Also on the card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) squares off against South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) in the 185-pound title eliminator.

