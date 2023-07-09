Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez squared off in the championship unification, headlining UFC 290 live stream on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. The contest featured reigning featherweight champion of Australia up against interim titleholder of Mexico. The pair battled it out for the undisputed title.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Volkanovski claimed the win by TKO after he delivered the right knee followed by a pair of uppercuts to the body and head, and then immediately took Rodriguez down and finished him with a flurry punches. The referee called it a day at 4 minutes and 19 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Alexander Volkanovski improved to 26-2 and made the fifth successful defense of his title. Sydney’s 34-year-old also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in February in Perth, where he fell short in his bid to claim the lightweight belt against Islam Makhachev and become a two-division UFC king.

Yair Rodriguez dropped to 16-4, which snapped his two-win streak. Parral, Chihuahua’s 30-year-old, who took the interim strap by submission in the second round against Josh Emmett also at UFC 284 in Perth, failed his attempt to land the undisputed crown.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 9 on Main Event on Kayo.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight video highlights

Yair Rodriguez makes his Octagon walk.

Can interim become undisputed!?@PanteraUFC on his way to the Octagon at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/1lGIqf6kGh — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Here comes Alexander Volkanovski.

Back at 145lbs to defend his throne!@AlexVolkanovski ready for his return to featherweight at #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/t9EEewuTuX — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Fight time.

Undisputed gold is on the line, our #UFC290 main event stats NOW! pic.twitter.com/LGjtdcSW9a — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

