Alonzo Menifield submits Jimmy Crute in second round of rematch at UFC 290

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Alonzo Menifield defeated Jimmy Crute when the pair squared off in the rematch at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. The American light heavyweight defeated his opponent from Australia via guillotine choke.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Menifield and Crute first fought to majority draw in February in Perth. The rematch ended at 1 minute and 55 seconds into the second round following the tap.

With the victory by submission, Los Angeles-born 35-year-old Alonzo Menifield improved to 14-3-1. 27-year-old Jimmy Crute of Singleton, New South Wales dropped to 12-4-1.

