Bo Nickal was too much to handle for Val Woodburn when the pair squared off in the middleweight bout at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The American fighter eliminated the promotional newcomer of Jamaica, delivering a number of fast single shots.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Nickal was in and out with his punches, tagging and ultimately dropping Woodburn to the canvas. The fight was stopped at 38 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, 27-year-old Bo Nickal of Rifle, Colorado remained undefeated inside the Octagon and improved to 5-0. Apopka, Florida-based 29-year-old Val Woodburn, who took the fight on a short notice, dropped to 7-1 and suffered his first career defeat.

Bo Nickal KO’s Val Woodburn at UFC 290

