Cameron Saaiman took the dominant win when he faced Terrence Mitchell at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. The South African bantamweight defeated his American opponent via TKO with punches.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Having Mitchell pinned flat on his stomach to the canavas, Saaiman delivered a series of big left punches, forcing the referee to call it a day. The official time of stoppage was 3 minutes and 10 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Pretoria’s 22-year-old Cameron Saaiman remainded undefeated and improved to 9-0. Anchorage, Alaska’s 33-year-old Terrence Mitchell dropped to 15-3.

Cameron Saaiman stops Terrence Mitchell at UFC 290

Saaiman with the first round finish ? #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/fMVyRyZSJ6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 8, 2023

Get UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight card results.