Denise Gomes handed to Yazmin Jauregui her first career defeat when the pair squared off at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The Brazilian fighter claimed the win via TKO dominating her opponent from Mexico with punches.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

After landing a big overhand right, Gomes continued pouring punches all way until the moment the referee stepped in, saving Jauregui from further punishment. The women’s flyweight bout was officially stopped at 20 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory, Brazil’s 23-year-old Denise Gomes of Sant’Ana do Livramento improved to 8-2 and secured her second win in a row. Mexico’s 24-year-old Yazmin Jauregui of Playas de Rosarito, Baja California dropped to 10-1.

