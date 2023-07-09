Subscribe
Dricus du Plessis stops Robert Whittaker in second round at UFC 290 – set to face Israel Adesanya

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Dricus du Plessis came out on top when he faced Robert Whittaker at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The pair squared off in the middleweight title eliminator.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. Du Plessis dominated, dropped and TKO’d Whittaker with punches. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 23 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis improved to 20-2. In his next fight, he is expected to face Nigerian-New Zealand reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2).

New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker dropped to 25-7.

Get UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight card results.

