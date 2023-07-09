Edwin De Los Santos came out victorious when he faced Joseph Adorno at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8. The pair squared off in the lightweight bout, kicking off Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa telecast live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 9.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 99-91 and two other judges had 100-90, all in favor of the Dominican southpaw.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 23-year-old Edwin De Los Santos of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic improved to 16-1, 14 KOs. 24-year-old Joseph Adorno of Allentown, PA by way of Union City, N.J. dropped to 17-3-2, 14 KOs.

Edwin De Los Santos vs Joseph Adorno highlights

Calm & cool by Edwin De Los Santos in round 6 ?#DeLosSantosAdorno #EnnisVilla pic.twitter.com/WMS4AJYfbY — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 9, 2023

