Floyd Schofield improved his unbeaten record when he faced Haskell Rhodes at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The pair battled it out in the main event live on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 9.

The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout went the full distance. “Kid Austin” came out victorious by unanimous decision, sending his opponent to the canvas twice in the seventh round and once in the eighth. In the ninth round he got a cut on his left face cheek from an accidental head butt. In the end, all three scores were 100-87.

With the win, 20-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey Floyd Schofield improved to 15-0, 11 KOs and retained his WBA International belt. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-born 35-year-old Haskell Rhodes dropped to 28-5-1, 13 KOs.

“It’s boxing, you’re supposed to face adversity inside the ring,” Floyd Schofield said post-win. “I didn’t feel anything when I got the cut, I told the referee, please don’t stop this fight. Rhodes can take a hell of a punch, and I am glad that he’s going back to his family.”

Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes highlights

The Hackman goes down for a 2nd time and Schofield is on the attack!#SchofieldRhodes | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/KfktCRCT2z — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) July 9, 2023

OUCH – what a body shot from Floyd Schofield!! and down goes Rhodes again!#SchofieldRhodes | LIVE on DAZN…tune in! pic.twitter.com/fXlWG9cL5M — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) July 9, 2023

