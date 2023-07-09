Floyd Schofield and Haskell Rhodes square off in the main event live stream DAZN from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The contest pits Austin-based undefeated lightweight against opponent, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 9.

20-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) is looking to remain undefeated. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-born 35-year-old Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) eyes his second win in a row.

In the co-main event, Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California goes up against Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) of Harbor City, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among Schofield vs Rhodes undercard bouts, the unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas faces WBO titleholder Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The pair meets in the 10-round championship unification.

As well, Romanian-American Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida takes on Reggie Harris Jr (7-3, 3 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at 162.5-pound catchweight.

How to watch Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Schofield vs Rhodes fight card

Get Schofield vs Rhodes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes, 10 rounds, lightweight

Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA and WBC titles, Alaniz’s WBO title

Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris Jr, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Joe Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Darius Fulghum vs. Jeremiah Curtright, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes results