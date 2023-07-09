Floyd Schofield and Haskell Rhodes square off in the main event live stream DAZN from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The contest pits Austin-based undefeated lightweight against opponent, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 9.
20-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) is looking to remain undefeated. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-born 35-year-old Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) eyes his second win in a row.
In the co-main event, Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California goes up against Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) of Harbor City, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.
Among Schofield vs Rhodes undercard bouts, the unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas faces WBO titleholder Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The pair meets in the 10-round championship unification.
As well, Romanian-American Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida takes on Reggie Harris Jr (7-3, 3 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at 162.5-pound catchweight.
How to watch Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Schofield vs Rhodes fight card
Get Schofield vs Rhodes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA and WBC titles, Alaniz’s WBO title
- Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris Jr, 8 rounds, super welterweight
Undercard
- Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Joe Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Darius Fulghum vs. Jeremiah Curtright, 6 rounds, light heavyweight