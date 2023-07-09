Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Schofield vs Rhodes results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Stream Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes live results from San Antonio, Texas
Floyd Schofield and Haskell Rhodes at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on May 27, 2023 | Golden Boy

Floyd Schofield and Haskell Rhodes square off in the main event live stream DAZN from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The contest pits Austin-based undefeated lightweight against opponent, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 9.

20-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) is looking to remain undefeated. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-born 35-year-old Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) eyes his second win in a row.

In the co-main event, Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California goes up against Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) of Harbor City, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among Schofield vs Rhodes undercard bouts, the unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas faces WBO titleholder Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The pair meets in the 10-round championship unification.

As well, Romanian-American Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida takes on Reggie Harris Jr (7-3, 3 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at 162.5-pound catchweight.

How to watch Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Sign up for DAZN

Schofield vs Rhodes fight card

Get Schofield vs Rhodes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA and WBC titles, Alaniz’s WBO title
  • Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris Jr, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Joe Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Jeremiah Curtright, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes results

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.