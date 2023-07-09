Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis looks to beat Roiman Villa & remain undefeated

Showtime Sports has released a video feature showcasing undefeated knockout artist Jaron “Boots” Ennis’ superstar potential and his efforts to reach the top of the welterweight division that will air during tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Ennis will defend his Interim IBF welterweight title against big-punching, all-action contender Roiman Villa in the main event of a tripleheader that kicks off at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on Showtime.

In the video feature, the 26-year-old phenom breaks down the reasons for his ability to stop fights early, his unique and natural switch-hitting style, and his aspirations to become a pay-per-view star and take over the sport in the coming years.

“I’ve been able to dominate my opponents so well by just putting in the hard work, being dedicated in the gym and doing everything I’m supposed to be doing so when it’s fight time everything can be easy and I could shine bright,” says Ennis, who has fought nine straight times on Showtime.

Ennis also gives a scouting report of tonight’s opponent, the relentless, come-forward Villa who has scored knockouts in 24 of his 26 victories and has a fascinating back-story that makes tonight’s matchup so intriguing.

“Roiman Villa is a good fighter but he don’t move his head, no jabs, all he throws is hooks,” says Ennis, who is trained by his father Bozy in his hometown of Philadelphia. “He wants to come forward, come forward and he stands right there in front of you. He’s slow. He’s flat-footed. He just wants to get you on the ropes and things like that. I’ve seen a lot of things and he’s going to be in for a rude awakening. You have to bring something else to the table if you think you’re going to be able to do something with me. I can’t wait.”

Said Marc Youngblood, who produced the feature, on the emphasis that Ennis puts on his training and the detailed way he prepares, “In the time we spent with him, we saw he’s supremely dedicated to pushing himself to be the best. He’s almost spartan-like in his attitude about the work he puts in. He’s really a student of the game and I think that’s where his confidence in the ring comes from.”

Showtime Championship Boxing

Tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast begins immediately following Episode One of All Access: Spence vs. Crawford at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Showtime. The tripleheader also features rising Cuban sensation Yoelvis Gómez battling middleweight contender Marquis Taylor in the 10-round co-main event, plus hard-hitting lightweight knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos dueling former amateur superstar Joseph Adorno in the telecast opener.

Veteran sportscaster Brian Custer will host the telecast while versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle the blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares. Three Hall of Famers round out the telecast team – Emmy-winning reporter Jim Gray, world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr., and boxing historian Steve Farhood, who will serve as unofficial scorer.

The executive producer is four-time Emmy Award winner David Dinkins, Jr. and the director is Bob Dunphy. Sportscaster Alejandro Luna will call the action in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) with former world champion and ShoBox: The New Generation commentator Raul “El Diamante” Marquez serving alongside him as the expert analyst. The feature on Ennis was directed and edited by Jesse Cook.

In the UK and Australia, Ennis vs Villa airs live on Sunday, July 9.