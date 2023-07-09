Jaron Ennis came out on top in his interim IBF welterweight title defense against Roiman Villa at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8. The pair battled it out on the top of three-fight telecast live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 9.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout ended prior to the final bell. “Boots” claimed the win by knockout, dominating his opponent all the way. The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 27 seconds into the 10th round.

With the victory, Jaron Ennis remained undefeated, improved to 31-0, 28 KOs and made the first successful defense of his title. Philadelphia’s 26-year-old claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Karen Chukhadzhian in February in Washington, D.C.

30-year-old Roiman Villa of Rosario, Venezuela dropped to 26-2, 24 KOs. The defeat snapped his seven-win streak.

‘I want the winner of Errol Spence and Terence Crawford’

“My performance was good, I could have listened to my corner a little more,” Ennis said post-win. “My dad wanted me to throw more body shots and give him more angles and not stand in front of him. I was getting hit with shots I wasn’t supposed to get hit with. I appreciate Villa taking this fight. Hats off to him and his family. I appreciate him for coming in and being a warrior.”

“I was breaking him down and I came out victorious. I knew he was a tough kid. I just had to be smart and take my time and keep touching and touching and eventually I was going to get him. I was setting him up.”

“I hit him with a big left hand and I knew he was going down. So I was waiting for the left shot and I threw a hook and I knew he was going so I just threw one more and that was it. I knew they were going to stop it.”

“I want the winner of Errol Spence and Terence Crawford. Let’s make it happen. I’ll take on Eimantas Stanionis in a heartbeat. I want to get into the ring one more time before the end of the year to make it three fights. Stanionis, Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, all the top guys out there. Let’s make these fights happen.”

