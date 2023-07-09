Subscribe
Jesus Santos Aguilar KO’s Shannon Ross with one punch in 17 seconds at UFC 290

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Parviz Iskenderov

Jesus Santos Aguilar came on on top when he faced Shannon Ross at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The Mexican flyweight defeated his opponent from Australia by knockout.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

After parrying Ross’s left kick to the body, Aguilar launched forward with a massive overhand right, dropping him to the canvas, and that was it. The official time of stoppage was 17 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 27-year-old Jesus Aguilar of Ensenada, Baja California improved to 8-2 and rebounded from the loss by submission in his previous bout in February against Tatsuro Taira. 34-year-old Shannon Ross of Tugun, Queensland dropped to 13-8 and suffered his third defeat in a row.

Get UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight card results.

