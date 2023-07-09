Subscribe
Joseph Diaz earns decision in 10-round battle against Jerry Perez

Schofield vs Rhodes

Parviz Iskenderov
Joseph Diaz defeats Jerry Perez by decision
Joseph Diaz and Jerry Perez in their bout at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8, 2023 | Golden Boy

Joseph Diaz rebounded from a trio of defeats when he faced Jerry Perez at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, topped by Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 9.

The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout went the full distance. In the end, two judges scored the fight 97-93 and one judge had 98-92, all in favor of “JoJo”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 30-year-old former IBF super featherweight champion and WBC interim lightweight titleholder Joseph Diaz of South El Monte, California improved to 33-4-1, 15 KOs. Harbor City, California-born 30-year-old Jerry Perez dropped to 14-3-1, 11 KOs.

“I feel good to have been able to comeback like this and get the 10-rounds in,” said Joseph Diaz Jr. “I rate my performance at a B, and when I return to the ring in 60-days I am going to be on my A-game.”

Joseph Diaz vs Jerry Perez highlights

Get Schofield vs Rhodes full fight card results.

