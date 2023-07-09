American Marlen Esparza walked out with three flyweight belts from her fight against Argentinian Gabriela Celeste Alaniz at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The pair battled it out on the card, headlined by Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 9.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored it 95-95, while two other judges had 99-91 and 97-93 in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the victory by majority decision, 33-year-old Marlen Esparza of Houston, Texas improved to 14-1, 1 KOs, retained her WBC and WBA titles and claimed the WBO strap. 27-year-old Gabriela Celeste Alaniz of Buenos Aires lost her WBO title, dropped to 14-1, 6 KOs and suffered her first career defeat.

