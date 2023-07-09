Marquis Taylor caused an upset when he faced Yoelvis Gomez at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8. The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card, headlined by Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa live stream on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 9.

The scheduled for 10 rounds middleweight bout went the full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of “Marvelous Marquis”. The scores were: 93-96, 90-99 and 90-99.

Houston, Texas’ 29-year-old Taylor improved to 15-1-2, 1 KO. On the way to his victory by unanimous decision he sent his opponent to the canvas in Round 2.

“This is what I wanted to do my whole life,” said Marquis Taylor. “It took me a long time and a lot of battles to make it here. But it was all worth it. I proved to myself that I can be in here with anyone and overcome and prevail. This is my second weight class in nine months. I proved it to myself. It’s not about the weight. It’s about skill and hard work and trusting my team.”

“I was working inside and staying close and boom. Luckily when he threw his shot he kind of fell off balance and I helped him.”

“At first I’m not going to lie, at the beginning of the fight it was hard because he’s really strong. He was doing what he’s supposed to do and that’s use his weight and push me down, so I had to get into his midsection and break him down, so I started tapping that belly and pushing in.”

“We’re fighting at 154 and 160 to keep the window of opportunity as wide as possible. Right now we’re calling myself a two-weight division fighter. I’d fight Tim Tszyu because he’s not getting that Jermell Charlo fight. I would like to fight him or anyone in the top five or top 10. It’s time for me to fight the best.”

Marquis Taylor drops Yoelvis Gomez in Round 2

WOW!@Marvelous_quis sends Gomez to the canvas for the first time in his career ?#GomezTaylor #EnnisVilla pic.twitter.com/SkDDl3MLrD — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 9, 2023

Gomez dropped to 6-1, 5 KOs. Los Angeles-based 25-year-old native of Havana, Cuba suffered his first career defeat.

“I lost my balance when I hit the canvas,” said Yoelvis Gomez. “He threw his punch trying to see if it landed and I got caught. I hurt him too, but I couldn’t take him down.”

“I’m frustrated. The ref kept getting in the way and wouldn’t let me work in the range I wanted, which was short distance and making Taylor feel me. This is professional boxing, it’s not too much to ask for him to let me go do my job. I’m gonna keep working hard and come back even better. You can count on that.”

