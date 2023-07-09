Subscribe
Ennis vs Villa results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Jaron "Boots" Ennis defends interim IBF welterweight title against Roiman Villa in Atlantic City, NJ

Stream Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa live results from Atlantic City
Jaron Ennis and Roiman Villa go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, USA on July 8, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Roiman Villa battle it out in the main event live stream from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 8. The contest features Philadelphia’s undefeated interim IBF welterweight champion up against challenger of Rosario, Venezuela. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 9.

26-year-old Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. 30-year-old Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) looks to cause an upset and secure his eighth straight victory.

In the 10-round middleweight co-main event, Havana, Cuba-born 25-year-old unbeaten Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Los Angeles, CA faces 29-year-old Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas. The 10-round lightweight telecast opener pits 23-year-old Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic against 24-year-old Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs) of Allentown, PA by way of Union City, N.J.

Among Ennis vs Villa undercard bouts, Euri Cedeno (4-0, 4 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic takes on William Townsel (5-0, 4 KOs) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas in an eight-round middleweight bout. Plus, heavyweights Steven Torres (50-1, 5 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania and James Evans (6-0-1, 6 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio square off in a six-round rematch. In addition, Dwyke Flemmings Jr (3-0, 3 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey goes up against Henry Rivera (2-0, 1 KOs) of Oakland, California in a four-round super welterweight tilt.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: 11:30 am AEST
Prelims: 9:30 am AEST

Other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ennis vs Villa from practically anywhere.

Ennis vs Villa fight card

Get Ennis vs Villa full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ interim IBF welterweight title
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Euri Cedeno vs. William Townsel, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Steven Torres vs. James Evans, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Henry Rivera, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised

  • Ismail Muhammad vs. Parker Gregory Bruno, 4 rounds, welterweight

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa results

