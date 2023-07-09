Subscribe
Robbie Lawler KO’s Niko Price in 38 seconds of his last fight at UFC 290

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Parviz Iskenderov

Robbie Lawler made his final appearance inside the UFC Octagon when he faced Niko Price at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The former welterweight champion claimed the win by knockout in 38 seconds with punches.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

With the victory, Robbie Lawler, improved his record to 30-16 and retired on top. The 41-year-old native San Diego, California had his first MMA fight back in April 2001. In December 2014 “Ruthless” took the UFC welterweight title by split decision in the championship rematch against Johny Hendricks. He then made two successful title defense, stopping Rory MacDonald in the fifth round, for which he has recently joined 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class, and by split decision against Carlos Condit, prior to losing the belt by knockout in the first round against Tyron Woodley.

33-year-old Niko Price of Cape Coral, Florida dropped to 15-7 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

