UFC 290 post-fight press conference

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the main event, Australia’s current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) squares off against Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3) for the undisputed title.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his belt against Brazil’s No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5).

Also on the card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) takes on South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) in the 185-pound title eliminator.

