UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.
In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.
In the five-round main event, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) and Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3) battle it out for the undisputed title. Volkanovski is looking to make the fifth successful defense of his title. Rodriguez aims to claim the major belt.
In the five-round co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil. Moreno is making the first defense in his second reign. Pantoja makes his first attempt to lift the title.
Also on the PPV card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) meets South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) in the title eliminator.
In addition, lightweight Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand fights American Jalin Turner (13-6) at 158-pound catchweight. Plus, middleweight Bo Nickal (4-0) of the United States welcomes the promotional newcomer Val Woodburn (7-0) of Jamaica. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez
United States
Date: Saturday, July 8
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, July 9
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Other countries
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez from practically anywhere.
UFC 290 fight card
Get UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
- Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title
- Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator
- Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
- Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn
Preliminary card
- Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Early preliminary card
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
- Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
- Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
- Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics