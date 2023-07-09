Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 290 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, main event, prelims

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

MMANewsResultsUFC
Newswire

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) and Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3) battle it out for the undisputed title. Volkanovski is looking to make the fifth successful defense of his title. Rodriguez aims to claim the major belt.

In the five-round co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil. Moreno is making the first defense in his second reign. Pantoja makes his first attempt to lift the title.

Also on the PPV card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) meets South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) in the title eliminator.

In addition, lightweight Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand fights American Jalin Turner (13-6) at 158-pound catchweight. Plus, middleweight Bo Nickal (4-0) of the United States welcomes the promotional newcomer Val Woodburn (7-0) of Jamaica. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

United States

Date: Saturday, July 8
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order PPV on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, July 9
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order PPV on Kayo

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

UFC 290 fight card

Get UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator
  • Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
  • Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Preliminary card

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card

  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
  • Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
  • Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.