UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 8. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In Australia, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez airs on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) and Mexico’s interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (16-3) battle it out for the undisputed title. Volkanovski is looking to make the fifth successful defense of his title. Rodriguez aims to claim the major belt.

In the five-round co-main event, Mexico’s two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) of Brazil. Moreno is making the first defense in his second reign. Pantoja makes his first attempt to lift the title.

Also on the PPV card, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6) meets South Africa’s No. 5-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis (19-2) in the title eliminator.

In addition, lightweight Dan Hooker (22-12) of New Zealand fights American Jalin Turner (13-6) at 158-pound catchweight. Plus, middleweight Bo Nickal (4-0) of the United States welcomes the promotional newcomer Val Woodburn (7-0) of Jamaica. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

United States

Date: Saturday, July 8

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, July 9

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez from practically anywhere.

UFC 290 fight card

Get UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Moreno’s UFC flyweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – UFC middleweight title eliminator

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Preliminary card

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card