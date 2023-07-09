Vitor Petrino submits Marcin Prachnio in third round at UFC 290

Vitor Petrino remained undefeated when he faced Marcin Prachnio at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8. The Brazilian light heavyweight defeated his opponent from Poland by submission.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 9 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Petrino forced Prachnio to tap via arm-triangle choke. The official time of stoppage was 3 minutes and 42 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, 25-year-old Vitor Petrino of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais, Brazil improved to 9-0 and made his successful official Octagon debut. 34-year-old Marcin Prachnio of Warsaw, Poland dropped to 16-7.

Vitor Petrino submits Marcin Prachnio at UFC 290

Petrino improves to 9-0 with the submission victory in round three ? #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/h8xIgFaM43 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 8, 2023

